Due to labour shortages the Mossman mill has increased the amount of load that the MSF mill on the Tablelands will crush for them this season.
Far Northern Milling (FNM) own the Mossman mill and CEO Bronwyn Dwyer said that MSF on the Tablelands have toll crushed some of the cane for FNM nearly every season since they bought the mill at Mossman.
"This year due to a shortage of workers and truck drivers we have made the decision to toll crush all of the cane from the Tablelands at the MSF Tablelands mill rather than just some of it," she said.
"All of that cane that was coming down to Mossman from the Tablelands will now be going to MSF on Tablelands."
At the end of the 2022 season, the Mossman mill able to put 754,361 tonnes through the mill due to issues finding truck drivers to haul the cane.
"If we were bringing all of that contracted cane from the Tablelands to Mossman we would need around 45 drivers going 24/7 across the three shifts," Ms Dwyer said.
"We struggled last season to maintain those numbers and we needed to bring in a contractor for the last three months who brought their own drivers and trucks and we still ended up standing about 15,000 tonnes of cane on the Tablelands that we couldn't get off.
"Using contractors there is an additional cost as they use their own prime movers and their drivers which meant that our prime movers were not used."
Truck drivers were not the only skilled labour that has been in short supply which is affecting the mill.
"As for labour inside the mill, last year we were short on our skilled stations pretty well all season," MS Dwyer said,
"There was a fair bit of overtime on those stations, we needed 4 shifts and we were lucky if we had three of those 4 shifts covered.
"This season we are only running 5 days a week, just to put through the Mossman cane, if we were running 4 shifts we would struggle to fill those positions."
It's not only labour shortages that are impacting the FNM but also the shortage of available accommodation across the far north.
"There is no accommodation in the area and it is really hard to find anything for our truck drivers," she said.
"Even the caravan parks are impossible to get into, let alone if they wanted a house.
"In areas like this where you have a seasonal workforce, it's very tight for housing."
Ms Dwyer said that the unseasonable rain that has been falling across the far north this dry season has delayed the crush at Mossman.
"We were due to start on July 3 but the weather has played havoc and we haven't started yet."
"The sugar content of our cane being toll crushed by MSF on the Tabalalnds is sitting around budget.
"So it's going pretty well, but it's still early days."
