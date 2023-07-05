North Queensland Register
QCWA northern region conference to discuss policies, procedures and rules

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
July 5 2023 - 2:00pm
QCWA state vice president northern region Jeanette Weston expects up to 80 delegates at conference. Picture supplied by QCWA
Policies, procedures and rules of the QCWA are expected to come up for discussion at the organisation's northern region conference in Forrest Beach this weekend.

