Policies, procedures and rules of the QCWA are expected to come up for discussion at the organisation's northern region conference in Forrest Beach this weekend.
QCWA state vice president northern region Jeanette Weston said between 60 to 80 members were expected to attend the two-day event coming from as far as Sarina, Cooktown and Mt Isa.
She said the annual event would include the judging of competitions such as handicraft, sewing, photography and public speaking.
There will also be training sessions for delegates covering everything from social media to how to avoid being scammed.
"It's also a chance for us to get together and talk about policies, procedures and rules as they pertain to members and how they do things within the association, " Ms Weston said.
"We only see each other once a year in a smaller setting and it's a chance for us to talk about other things while they're here and it's a great friendship for us."
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.