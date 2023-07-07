North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life
Free

2023 Bowen Show jagged good weather and a great crowd

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
July 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Good crowds and fantastic weather were the hallmarks of the 140th Bowen Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.