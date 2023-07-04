North Queensland Register
Home/News

Aurora Metals has entered voluntary administration.

PB
By Phil Brandel
July 5 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount Garnet processing plant which is owned by Aurora Metals Limited. Supplied Aurora Metals Limited.
The Mount Garnet processing plant which is owned by Aurora Metals Limited. Supplied Aurora Metals Limited.

KordaMentha Restructuring has been appointed as the voluntary administrator for Aurora Metals Limited and eleven other entities within the Aurora Metals Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.