KordaMentha Restructuring has been appointed as the voluntary administrator for Aurora Metals Limited and eleven other entities within the Aurora Metals Group.
The group owns a collection of zinc and copper projects, along with associated infrastructure located in the Chillagoe and Mt Garnet areas west of Cairns.
It's the fifth closure in just over a decade for the troubled Queensland mining group.
This administration appointment follows an unsuccessful IPO conducted by the company in late 2022, coupled with a significant 40% decline in the Zinc price over the past ten months.
All projects have been temporarily placed on care and maintenance, while the voluntary administrators evaluate the overall position of the Aurora Metals Group for possible sale.
They will also determine the best strategy to maximize value for all stakeholders, while initiating a sale process for the assets held by the group.
Richard Tucker from KoraMentha said the group is expected to generate substantial interest due to its valuable asset portfolio.
"The group boasts four underground mines, including King Vol and Mungana, as well as a 500,000 tpa processing plant at Mt Garnet and a 600,000 tpa processing plant at Chillagoe, all currently on care and maintenance. Additionally, there are several other prospects under development," he said.
The Voluntary Administrators said that any party interested in acquiring the Aurora Metals Group or individual projects, should email tstanway@kordamentha.com.
