Founder of High Valley Dawn Permaculture Farm near Yeppoon, Ross O'Reilly, wants more communities to embrace the permaculture philosophy that's not just about growing food.
Mr O'Reilly said growing food was just one third of what permaculture was about.
He said permaculture was designed and created by two Australians Bill Mollison and David Holmgren who studied the indigenous agriculture systems.
"It incorporates a really beautiful social element to it and that's the people care part of it and fair share part of it and that's exactly what we need for our planet right now," he said.
"We need to be caring for each other and sharing what we have."
A self-proclaimed "all rounder", Mr O'Reilly, 64, has been a tradesman, a professional rugby league coach and has owned a financial planning business and a real estate agency.
He still owns a restaurant, Beaches, and a wellness centre at Rosslyn Bay, and for past seven years has owned and been developing the 56ha High Valley Dawn Permaculture Farm.
The 10th of 11 children, Mr O'Reilly grew up on a dairy farm in northern NSW at Kyogle.
"Permaculture got me when I was introduced to it by a friend. It was the ethics of permaculture which includes earth care, people care and fair share," he said.
"And, the people care is what's dearest to my heart, growing and regrowing people.
"I have studied a lot of permaculture farms around the world and here in Australia and we practise the people care part of it far more than anyone else ever has."
As well as helping the homeless and those in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, the farm has welcomed more than 300 volunteers from around the world to work and learn about permaculture. It is also home to a family of four, two families of three and another 11 people taking the total number of residents to 21. Just recently, Mr O'Reilly received the go ahead to incorporate a farm stay component of cabins, tiny homes, glamping and camping into the property.
Mr O'Reilly said there were more than 1000 different species of producing plants in their market garden, food forest and bush tucker garden that were grown organically without chemicals or synthetic fertilisers.
The farm also has 45 head of cattle and 30 Dorpa sheep, as well as ducks, chickens, geese and turkeys.
"Our first priority is to feed the people on the farm, the next priority is to supply the restaurant and any surplus we take to the farmers markets," Mr O'Reilly said.
"When we have excess, we also do farm boxes of about 12 items for $30."
Mr O'Reilly believes it's inevitable that the world is going to face challenges with the supply of energy and food.
"I think Covid was a wake-up call for us that we're very vulnerable with our food and energy supplies," he said.
"So this is well ahead of the game here in that we're fully self sufficient with our own protein, our own fruit and vegetables, our own energy and our own water with our own natural desalination plant...and we harvest all the rain water."
Mr O'Reilly said permaculture was all about letting mother nature do her thing and enhancing mother nature.
"We don't use any herbicides or pesticides, we grow beautiful food, we allow all the different beneficial insects to breed up and they all balance things out. We also compost a lot of our waste and we let mother nature have her way," he said.
As to whether permaculture could feed the masses and become mainstream, Mr O'Reilly believes his farm is a model of what could be done.
"We need more of this just in our communities, forget about the masses," he said.
"We've got to start looking after ourselves and our communities - if we had another 20 farms like ours (here) and had farmers markets every second day of the week for organic food and were practising the people care and taking people in and helping them recover like how it used to be in the old days, we'd be a far better community."
