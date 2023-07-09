North Queensland Register
Celebrating our first horticulturists during NAIDOC Week

By Angela Seng-Williams, Qfvg Head of Engagement and Advocacy
July 9 2023 - 10:30am
"Balance & Harmony" By Jacob Sarra. Picture supplied
The world's first macadamia marketer, food security in remote communities, a sit down with farmer and author of The Dark Emu, Bruce Pascoe, and the work of science in native food and Indigenous agribusinesses are just some of the stories we shared during NAIDOC Week as we continued to celebrate the Year of Horticulture.

