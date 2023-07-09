Food security in remote and regional communities is a critical issue when supply routes are shut to fresh produce. One remote community's solution is to have their own market garden. Mornington Shire Mayor Kyle Yanner, said, "Our market garden will bring people together and assist our people - young and old - to develop important lifelong skills, growing and maintaining a range of green, healthy crops, all year round. It'll also enable us to supply produce directly to our local store, reducing food miles, while ensuring freshness and quality. We won't have to rely on mainland supply chains so much and can work towards becoming independent."