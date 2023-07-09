The world's first macadamia marketer, food security in remote communities, a sit down with farmer and author of The Dark Emu, Bruce Pascoe, and the work of science in native food and Indigenous agribusinesses are just some of the stories we shared during NAIDOC Week as we continued to celebrate the Year of Horticulture.
One great yarn came from macadamia enthusiast and historian Ian McConachie who shared his yet-to-be published research gathered through extensive engagement with local First Nations people who both treasured and traded the Australian nut.
Ian introduced us to the world's first macadamia marketer by the name of Bilin Bilin. He writes, "Bilin Bilin was an exceptional leader, intelligent, trusted, an entrepreneur, accepted by the Europeans and was able to bridge two very different worlds."
The full extent of his role with macadamias is uncertain but Ian believes he deserves to be acknowledged as a macadamia enthusiast, pioneer and the first commercial macadamia marketer.
Our latest Shed Talk podcast episode released this week features horticulturist, researcher, and author Bruce Pascoe who writes "Aboriginals engaged in seed propagation, irrigation, harvest, storage and the trade of seed - our first botanists, scientists and farmers."
Sophie Ader from UQ Centre for Nutrition and Food Sciences, also shared some of the wonderful, highly successful 100 per cent owned and operated Indigenous businesses, doing incredibly innovative things in the native botanicals arena. They have been working with Indigenous groups to study and profile the nutritional, functional and sensory characteristics of native foods and the opportunities these present.
Food security in remote and regional communities is a critical issue when supply routes are shut to fresh produce. One remote community's solution is to have their own market garden. Mornington Shire Mayor Kyle Yanner, said, "Our market garden will bring people together and assist our people - young and old - to develop important lifelong skills, growing and maintaining a range of green, healthy crops, all year round. It'll also enable us to supply produce directly to our local store, reducing food miles, while ensuring freshness and quality. We won't have to rely on mainland supply chains so much and can work towards becoming independent."
Finally, in honour of our NAIDOC week and Year of Horticulture, QFVG was gifted an original piece of artwork 'Balance & Harmony' by Jacob Sarra - a Goreng Goreng artist from the Bundaberg region who was born and raised in Ipswich.
Jacob's artwork seeks to embrace the connection that many First Nation Peoples have with the ancient Bunya Mountains and the deep knowledge, understanding and respect each has for the land and environment to live in balance and harmony.
