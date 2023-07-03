North Queensland Register
Queensland's sugar crush is off to a great start despite a smaller crop this year compared to last year

By Judith Maizey
July 4 2023 - 8:30am
Wilmar's Victoria Mill in Ingham. Picture supplied by ASMC
Wilmar's Victoria Mill in Ingham. Picture supplied by ASMC

Queensland's sugar crush has kicked off with a flurry with 17 of the state's 19 mills processing 1 million tonnes more cane than this time last year despite a wet start to the season in the Far North.

