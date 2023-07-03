Queensland's sugar crush has kicked off with a flurry with 17 of the state's 19 mills processing 1 million tonnes more cane than this time last year despite a wet start to the season in the Far North.
That's according to Australian Sugar Milling Council director of industry and government affairs Jim Crane.
"So far, just over 2 million tonnes of cane has been processed which... is a million tonnes ahead of where we were at the end of June last year," he said.
"The reason for that is that we had a quite a wet start to the season last year, although having said that some of the mills in the far north in the wet tropics such as Tully had wet weather influencing the start of the first couple of weeks of their crush this year as well.
"But it's been very good conditions for crushing and harvesting for the past three to four weeks and mills have been going quite well."
Mossman Mill was due to start crushing on Monday this week with the Rocky Point Mill not expected to start until later this month.
But, despite being ahead of the game in terms of crushing, this year's total crush is forecast to be lower than last year coming in at 30.45 million tonnes compared to 31.2 tonnes in 2022.
The Australian sugar production which includes three mills in NSW is also expected to be down this year at 31.7 million tonnes compared to 32.6 tonnes last year.
As to the CCS levels of this year's production, Mr Crane said it was very promising.
"The sugar content is very promising, it's up almost a unit on about the same time last year," he said.
"We've seen the CCS levels in the early part of this season as high as we've ever seen them at this time of the year...and it is because of an improvement in the varieties that are available along with a good growing season."
As to prices, Mr Crane believes cane growers will be "reasonably happy" with sugar prices this year and into 2024.
"Prices are very rewarding. We rely on the world market price for sugar and they have been at extremely high levels for the past six to 12 months and (should be) staying there for the foreseeable future," he said.
Mr Crane said the world sugar price was between $750 and $850 per tonne compared to around $550 per tonne last year, while the cost of production in Australia is in the order of about $430 and $470 per tonne.
"Costs have been impacted by higher electricity prices and in the past couple of years by high input prices particularly fertilisers and water where it's irrigated," he said.
"But we are seeing a glut situation establishing in the world around urea which has meant urea prices have come back quite significantly so there's some relief in terms of input prices certainly for this year's crop and next year's."
Mr Crane said it was a bit early to make a call on when the crush would finish, but most mills started the crush with the view to finish in mid to late November.
