North Queensland Register
Home/News

Record rainfall for north west Queensland

PB
By Phil Brandel
July 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parts of Queensland are expeted to receive falls between 50 - 100 mm tomorrow.
Parts of Queensland are expeted to receive falls between 50 - 100 mm tomorrow.

North west Queensland has just experienced its wettest July day on record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.