Never in her wildest dreams when she was a stay-at-home mum in Jericho did Sarah Parrott imagine she'd end up as a distiller of award-winning rums.
After moving to Sarina with her two children at the age of 30, Sarah applied for and got a retail traineeship at the Sarina Sugar Shed.
"In that time while I was doing my traineeship I learnt about distilling and the sugar process and developed a bit of a passion for ... how it all works - and the chemistry behind the distilling."
Keen to learn more, Sarah did a job share in the factory operator's position soaking up as much as she could about the distilling process from then distiller Phil Taylor.
She also undertook a lot of study in her own time and completed a five-day course at Adelaide University on the Fundamentals of the Distilling Process in which she learnt about feedstock, distillation, maturation and the whole process of making spirits from rum and whisky to gin.
Sarah said her job as the distiller at the Sarina Sugar Shed was pretty much her dream job even though she never imagined when she was a mum of two that this is what she would be doing now at 42.
And she said even if she was offered a chance to work at one of Australia's biggest rum distilleries like Bundaberg Rum, she would not take it.
Nor does she want to establish her own distillery as she wants to see how far she can take the Sarina Sugar Shed's rum and liqueur production.
"I really didn't have a path in life, I had my children when I was quite young... and I never imagined I would be where I am today," she said.
Sarah suggested people should follow their passion if they were thinking about a similar career.
"If you've got a passion for it you can do it, just take the time to study and learn, and listen to others as the knowledge part is the fun part," she said.
"I wasn't very good at school, but when you're interested in something you will learn about it. I never thought I'd have the knowledge base that I have now about spirits, alcohol and production."
Sarah said it also helped if you had a good palate if you wanted to become a distiller.
Last year, the Sugar Shed Rum picked up a silver at the Australian Rum Awards and has received several bronze awards at the Australian Distilled Spirit Awards.
"Our rum is unique as we use sugar syrup that we make through our miniature sugar mill," Sarah said.
"It's unique to us as it's got certain characteristics of this region so it's very good in sugar content. It's very clean as well - it hasn't got a lot of potash...which is not ideal for making a good rum."
The sugar cane used for the syrup is also sourced locally from growers George Summut and Tom and Grace Reed.
The cane spirit is also used in the shed's liqueur range and fruit-infused alcohols.
"I have been learning about the rum and distillation process for more than 10 years now," Sarah said.
"I still don't think I've got it right down pat, there's still more that I want to learn so I am looking at a couple of other courses to do now."
As well as making rum, Sarah co-ordinates staff and volunteers in the production of the centre's line of sauces, chutneys and relishes.
