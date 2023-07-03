North Queensland Register
Home/News

Sarina Sugar Shed distiller Sarah Parrott says she has her dream job

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
July 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarina Sugar Shed distiller Sarah Parrott with a bottle of the Sugar Shed Rum. Picture by Judith Maizey
Sarina Sugar Shed distiller Sarah Parrott with a bottle of the Sugar Shed Rum. Picture by Judith Maizey

Never in her wildest dreams when she was a stay-at-home mum in Jericho did Sarah Parrott imagine she'd end up as a distiller of award-winning rums.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.