St Lawrence fatal crash leaves one injured, one dead

Updated July 3 2023 - 11:48am, first published 9:15am
Picture supplied by RACQ CapRescue.
Picture supplied by RACQ CapRescue.

Queensland police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, two kilometres south of the Waverley Creek rest area which is 13km south of St Lawrence.

