Queensland police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, two kilometres south of the Waverley Creek rest area which is 13km south of St Lawrence.
Police believe that just after 7am on July 3, 2023 a white Mitsubishi wagon rolled before coming to rest back on its wheels.
The male driver of the car sustained minor injuries, however his female passenger died from her injuries at the scene.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or may have dash-cam footage of the white Mitsubishi on the highway before the crash, to contact them.
RACQ CapRescue attended the crash.
Upon their crew's arrival, Queensland Police, Queensland Fire & Emergency and Queensland Ambulance Services were all onsite.
A man in his 20s had been extricated from the vehicle and stabilised and transported to a home nearby to allow landing access for Rescue300.
The on-board medical crew further treated the patient, and he was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for follow-up care.
