Have you ever published your opinion on social media and have regretted it?
It could have been about a contentious issue in your local community or it could have been a spur of the moment comment about somebody you dislike.
If you're aware of your legal responsibilities involving your comments online, you might just think twice before your next social media triage.
Last week the ABC reported that a Townsville woman found that out the hard way, after being ordered by the local district court to pay $279,000 to her ex-neighbours for defaming them.
Defamation law gives a person whose reputation has been wrongfully attacked the right to take legal action against those responsible for the attack, whether that be in person or through a social media post.
In this case, the ABC reported the Townsville court found the woman had falsely accused her neighbours of being pedophiles in a community Facebook group.
They said the judge found the false accusation had affected the couple so deeply that they abandoned plans to foster a child in late 2021.
Like most communities, there was a crime alert group, which gave residents a place to voice their concerns in the community.
This is where the woman's false accusations were posted and remained online for 90 minutes before being taken down.
In his judgement, the district court judge found the post was "entirely improper, unjustifiable and lacking in bona fides where the defendant knew that the imputations contained within the post were false".
You might think $279,000 is a lot of money in this day and age but it's the price this woman will pay for a false accusation about someone.
Another risk many would not know is that the publishers of third-party comments are also liable if that comment is found to be defamatory.
A high court ruling in 2021 found media outlets are considered the publishers of the comments and therefore responsible for any defamatory content.
By running a Facebook page, the media groups participated in communicating any defamatory material posted by third parties and were therefore responsible for the comments.
Basically, the publisher had facilitated and assisted the publication of comments of defamatory nature. This ruling set a precedent for future defamation cases, which basically said if you're the defamed person you can essentially sue the person who did the defamation or the publisher of the defamation.
Nearly every day, I stumble across a social media posts by someone in my community that are defamatory. Social media has connected many of us with our loved ones and friends, but everyone needs to understand that there are consequences for destroying someone's reputation or even a business' reputation.
Having a positive reputation can often mean the difference between failure and success in your work and private life. The simple fact that a social media post could be published for 90 minutes and be deemed by a court as defamatory is telling of how quickly a reputation can shatter.
So the next time you feel the need to express your mind online, ask yourself, is it really worth the risks?
Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
