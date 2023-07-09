North Queensland Register
Home/News
Opinion

Talk of the town: Townsville woman ordered to pay neighbours $280,000 after she defamed them on Facebook group

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 9 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Townsville woman ordered to pay neighbours $280,000 after district court finds she defamed them on social media. Picture: Shutterstock
Townsville woman ordered to pay neighbours $280,000 after district court finds she defamed them on social media. Picture: Shutterstock

Have you ever published your opinion on social media and have regretted it?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.