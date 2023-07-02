North Queensland Register
Tablelands strawberry farm is joining the emerging alcotrail

PB
By Phil Brandel
July 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Joe and Alice Barletta from the Shaylee Strawberry farm at Atherton and their new Berry Lane strawberry wine. Picture: Phil Brandel
Along with their jams and gelatos, Shaylee Strawberries in Atherton can now add wine to their list of home grown strawberry products.

