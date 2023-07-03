MainStream Aquaculture recently celebrated their first shipment of Barramundi to the southern fish markets from their new facility in Port Douglas.
Head of Business for MainStream Aquaculture Queensland Marty Phillips said the 400 gram fingerlings which arrived nearly two years ago were now leaving the facility at nearly 4 kilos and 70 centimetres in length.
"When we bought Port Douglas we started slowly stocking fish and now we have come full circle and we have started harvesting fish," he said.
"We are currently doing one harvest a week in Port Douglas and that will slowly increase overtime."
MainStream bought the facility at the height of the COVID pandemic and Mr Phillips said it had been a roller coaster ride since then.
"Demand dropped, then it went really strong and then nobody really knew what was going to happen so we erred on the side of caution," Mr Phillips said.
According to the Australian Barramundi Farmers Association over the past five years, farmed Barramundi production has been growing at an average rate of 14 per cent per annual (5-year compound annual growth rate) and they anticipate industry value will reach $200 million per annum by 2025.
Even now the market is pretty tough for a number of reasons.
"Due to a number of interest rate rises it seems like the Australian consumer has a little less cash to spend," Mr Phillips said.
"It has really been felt in the restaurant sector where less people are eating out.
"There's also been pretty good supply from other farms and with the big wet the wild capture has been pretty good.
"So good supply and less demand is putting some downward pressure on price."
The Port Douglas facility has 28 ponds, each old holding around 15,000 litres and approximately 500,000 fish at the facility.
MainStream also have facilities in Innisfail, Mourilyan Harbour, Melbourne and also in Arizona in the United States and like most primary producers Mr Phillips said getting good labour was an ongoing problem.
"It's a challenge getting really good labour," he said.
"We are covering our bases at the moment but we are always on the lookout for good staff at all our facilities."
Another challenge for Aquaculture in Australia was the cancellation of overseas flights during Covid, which is something the industry is still recovering from.
"Logistics is what stopped the exports after Covid, it stopped us selling whole fish and also hurt our hatchery business," Mr Phillips said.
"It's coming back, but it's not where it was and it is now a lot more expensive."
Apart from the above struggles Mr Phillips said they were optimistic about the future.
"We are very excited for the future, the long term prospects for Barramundi, and aquaculture in North Queensland is very strong," he said.
In May of 2021 the company announced they bought an operational prawn farm from Gold Coast Marine Aquaculture in the Port Douglas area, with the aim of converting it into their newest Barramundi farm.
