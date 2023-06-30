North Queensland Register
Home/News

Queensland's 'secret' drought declaration process to be reviewed

By Brandon Long
June 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The drought declration process is being reviewed. Picture by Penelope Arthur
The drought declration process is being reviewed. Picture by Penelope Arthur

The process to determine drought declarations in Queensland will be reviewed with recommendations made on options to improve the process following concerns around secrecy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.