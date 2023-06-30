A combination of school holidays and tourist season has maxed out Hughenden's camping facilities, reigniting council's plans to expand.
Hughenden's Allen Terry Caravan Park is owned by Flinders Shire Council and can hold up to 68 caravans at a time.
However this isn't enough for the influx of travellers currently in the region forcing council to open an overflow at the Hughenden Showgrounds.
Mayor Jane McNamara said you wouldn't have guessed they had a slow start to the tourist season.
"It has been amazing. We had a very slow start to the tourist season but since the school holidays started the caravans are here in the masses," Cr McNamara said.
"Once the caravan park is full the overflow then goes to the showgrounds, it is the same price as staying at the caravan park but they get access to water power and toilets and showers at the showgrounds.
"When I went over a few days ago there were half a dozen caravans at the showgrounds, so currently it isn't huge numbers."
Council also owns the local Free RV Camp which is also maxed its capacity, with Cr McNamara saying they were packed in "like sausages on a barbecue".
"The free unpowered sites have been chocker-block and are always quite popular," she said.
"We have plans to make it larger, but unfortunately we haven't gotten that far.
"It is definitely in the budget next year and it will extend around the back of the showgrounds and to an area on the river bank where there is a fossiking site, which will be lovely."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
