Longreach Showgirl and Young Rural Ambassador will represent Central and North West Queensland at the Brisbane Ekka in August.
Longreach Show Society were successful in both entrants for Miss Showgirl Elizabeth Neal and Young Rural Ambassador William Ringrose, after they were uncontested by Cloncurry and Mount Isa show societies.
This fast tracked Ms Neal and Mr Ringrose as the Central and North West Sub Chamber finalists, who will travel to Brisbane Ekka in August for the state finals.
Ms Neal is employed at the Longreach Regional Council as the Executive Assistant to the Mayor and CEO and attended the Australian Institute of Company Directors which she aspired to use on board for the Longreach region.
She has previously worked in the tourism industry and has aspirations to work in the Tourism Industry promoting the Longreach Region and other Outback QLD areas.
For the past three years, Ms Neal has been on the committee for the Longreach Flyers Ball that raises money for the Royal Flying Doctors and the Longreach School of Distance Education. This year she was elected to the position of Vice President.
Ms Neal is also a committee member for the Longreach Show Committee and currently volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
The 2023 Young Rural Ambassador Mr Ringrose currently works on his parents' station and is passionate about breeding Merino sheep and beef cattle and improving genetics.
His aspirations are to own and manage his own sheep and cattle property, which has been inspired by his parents and his uncle.
Mr Ringrose is currently a member of the Longreach Show Committee, member of Longreach Jumbucks committee and Western Queensland Rugby committee.
He actively participates in local sport and is often found helping at most calcutta and charity auctions in the district.
As Rural Ambassador Mr Ringrose would like to connect with ambassadors from other districts to grow the Longreach rural industries and local show.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
