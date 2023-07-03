North Queensland Register
Home/News

Elizabeth Neal and William Ringrose represent Central and North West Sub Chamber

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 Miss Showgirl Elizabeth Neal and Young Rural Ambassador William Ringrose will represent Central and North West Sub Chamber at the Brisbane Ekka.
2023 Miss Showgirl Elizabeth Neal and Young Rural Ambassador William Ringrose will represent Central and North West Sub Chamber at the Brisbane Ekka.

Longreach Showgirl and Young Rural Ambassador will represent Central and North West Queensland at the Brisbane Ekka in August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.