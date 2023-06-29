The 1930s igloo at the Malanda Showgrounds was transformed into a spectacular sea theme for the 2023 Malanda Show Ball, which kicked off festivities for the annual Malanda Show.
Rural Ambassador Rikki Payne introduced the Queen and Princess Competition entrants for 2023.
The winners will be crowned following the street procession in Malanda on 7 July, as part of the official opening of the show.
The Malanda Show runs from 7 to 9 July, and will be closely followed by Atherton Show on 10 and 11 July.
