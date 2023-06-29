North Queensland Register

Malanda Show Ball | In Pictures

Updated June 29 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
The 1930s igloo at the Malanda Showgrounds was transformed into a spectacular sea theme for the 2023 Malanda Show Ball, which kicked off festivities for the annual Malanda Show.

