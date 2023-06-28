North Queensland Register
NT Police investigating fatal helicopter crash at Limbunya Station in the Northern Territory's Victoria River region

By Newsroom
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:48pm
Limbunya Station is about 650km south west of Katherine on the Buntine Highway. Picture supplied
A "highly experienced pilot" has died in a helicopter accident, whilst mustering on a remote cattle station in the Northern Territory.

