Competition at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1400 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 514 prime cattle and 886 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 152 bullocks, 31 heifers, 266 cows and 65 bulls.
The store cattle consisted of 554 steers, 190 mickeys, 134 heifers and eight cows and calves.
Cattle comprised small lines of well finished bullocks and cows along with a reasonable line of heavy Brahman feeder steers.
There was a small quality-related price change in the ox section, good competition from processors saw cows hold firm and increased live export interest saw prices for bulls remain unchanged on last week's rates.
The yarding was drawn from Burketown, Mt Isa, Richmond, Hughenden, Torrens Creek, Croydon, Georgetown, Bowen as well as the local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10c dearer, heifers were unchanged, cows were unchanged, and bulls were unchanged on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 256c and averaged 240c, and those over 500kg topped at 244c to average 229c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 238c and averaged 220c. Cows under 400kg made 190c and averaged 165c, while cows over 400kg reached 197c, averaging 185c. Bulls over 450kg reached 258c to average 226c.
Bullocks topped at 244c for 11 ox sold on a/c Matthews Cattle Pty Ltd that weighed 537kg to return $1312/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Amity Cattle Co, Amity, Ravenswood, that sold for 238c, and weighed 426kg to return $1015/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by SJ and RJ Neal for 197c, weighing 531kg to return $1047/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c Burdekin Downs Pastoral Trust, Burdekin Downs, Charters Towers, topped at 240c and weighed 770kg, to return $1849/hd.
Store cattle were made up of some good quality Brahman feeders which experienced increased competition from live exporters as well as a good quality line of coastal No.3 steers and a large line of lightweight weaner steers from the north.
Lines of cattle met good competition and sold firm to slightly dearer, while secondary cattle and smaller lines continue to struggle.
Steers under 200kg reached 340c to average 330c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 360c, averaging 294c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 292c and averaged 260c and steers over 400kg sold to 254c to average 248c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 325c, averaging 250c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 220c and averaged 203c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 206c, averaging 195c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 228c to average 217c.
A line of 74 steers a/c D and K Bolton made 360c and weighed 222kg, returning an average of $799/hd.
A good pen of 44 heifers on a/c Robert Graham made 206c, weighed 213kg returning $441/hd.
Eight cows and calves sold to $900/unit.
