Competition at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 256c and averaged 240c, and those over 500kg topped at 244c to average 229c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 238c and averaged 220c. Cows under 400kg made 190c and averaged 165c, while cows over 400kg reached 197c, averaging 185c. Bulls over 450kg reached 258c to average 226c.

