Lisa Hewitt joins Elders in Queensland and NT leadership role

June 29 2023 - 6:55am
A highly regarded business leader in Northern Australia, Lisa Hewitt is also a current Board Director of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility. Photo supplied.
Agribusiness and finance executive Lisa Hewitt has been announced as Elders State General Manager of Queensland and Northern Territory.

