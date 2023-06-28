Agribusiness and finance executive Lisa Hewitt has been announced as Elders State General Manager of Queensland and Northern Territory.
Ms Hewitt has a lifelong association with regional Australia, having grown up on cattle properties in Queensland, working in the livestock production industry on her family farming operation, and most recently leading the ANZ commercial and agribusiness team in North Queensland.
A highly regarded business leader in Northern Australia, Ms Hewitt is also a current Board Director of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF). Ms Hewitt is passionate about regional development, as well as building high performance cultures that best serve the interests of clients and the communities they live in.
"My upbringing on cattle properties in Queensland has fostered an extensive association with the industry, and I am looking forward to being able to combine this with the experience I've been lucky to gain across so many industries throughout my career, to such a diverse and dynamic business, like Elders," Ms Hewitt said.
"My most recent experience leading ANZ's commercial and agribusiness team in North Queensland has been thoroughly enjoyable and allowed me to work with some of the most interesting and capable people and customers in the country. I see the Elders role as an excellent opportunity to continue doing this. It's also testament to Elders and their commitment to regional Australia to appoint a regionally based leader to this role."
Elders Executive General Manager Network, Tom Russo, said Ms Hewitt's broad experience within the sector and strong leadership credentials would enormously benefit the Elders teams and clients of Queensland and the NT.
"Ms Hewitt will no doubt bring fresh perspectives and a strong determination to develop our business and people further in Queensland and the NT," Mr Russo said.
"Her proud advocacy work for rural community development has particular resonance with the Elders business and is aligned with our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate. I expect that this, combined with Ms Hewitt's financial and commercial acumen and considerable knowledge of agricultural systems, will be a valuable addition to our national leadership team."
Ms Hewitt will commence her new role with Elders in early August 2023.
