The Nutrien Sarina cattle sale of 350 head yesterday saw buyers pick up some good deals and vendors pragmatic about current market prices.
The yarding comprised 120 steers, 160 heifers, 26 cows, 22 cows and calves and 22 bulls and mickeys.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Mackay livestock manager James Saunders said it was a good quality mixed yarding with a handful of each category and a good lot of buyers, mainly backgrounders, local and from Rockhampton and Moranbah.
"And, everything seemed to sell not too bad. It was a bit tough in the lighter end of the spectrum - plainer type cattle saw the downgrade on prices with winter setting in," he said.
"Overall, we had a pretty fair day."
Scott Gillespie, Habana, said he was always looking for bargain and reckoned a mob of eight Brahman heifers that sold for $480 would normally be worth $900 any day of the week.
Tony Phillips, Glenden, said he was only window shopping at the sale and checking on prices.
"The prices are depressing. I have a heap of cattle at home to sell and wanted to see what they're getting here," he said.
Tracey Dair, Charlieville, Mt Charlton, who sold 100 head of Brahman cattle with her mother Barbara Colby as part of dispersal sale, said the price they got was what was expected for the market at the moment.
She said they got anything from $700 right down to $360 a head for their line of heifers, steers, breeder cows and calves, and cows ready to join to a bull.
Mrs Dair and her husband, Charlie, also bought a red Brahman bull for $1500 and a pen of red heifers for $300/head.
"We were happy with the prices on those as we got them pretty cheap," she said.
"The market is a bit low around Mackay compared to what you'd get around the Rockhampton area, but we're coming into dry weather and people are being a bit conservative with their spending," she said.
"If it stays dry, I think we're still going to maintain pretty low prices as people are watching what the weather's doing at the moment."
Mrs Dair also tipped that if the weather stayed dry and hot then people would reduce their cattle numbers and "just accept what the price is".
Mr Saunders said the prices had probably dropped a little bit compared to sales a fortnight to three weeks ago and was a big change of 50-60 per cent compared to last year.
He put the price drop down to the size of the national herd.
"It's increased. It's back over what the national average is normally and, as the rest of the state is pretty dry, there's an oversupply of cattle and demand is a bit weaker at the moment," he said.
In response to a comment about people looking for a bargain, Mr Saunders said "this could be the bottom of the job".
"It's hard to know at the moment the way things are going and the way the season is...but overall it's a lot better than what prices were a few years back in the middle of the drought (in 2019) - so overall it's not too bad," he said.
Prices overall were as follows:
Light feeder steers sold from $810 to top at $930, weaner No 3 steers made from $400 to top at $700, light feeder heifers sold from $600 to top at $790, weaner No 3 heifers sold from $250 to top at $600, and medium cows made from $700 to top at $830.
Riverside Pastoral, Nebo, sold light feeder crossbred No 2 steers to top at $930. Hill-Rise Pastoral, Proserpine, sold Brahman No 2 Light feeder steers for $750. Riverside Pastoral sold a run of Brangus/Droughtmaster/Brahman heifers for $790. Pearce and Steindl, Kuttabul, sold Brangus/Droughmaster heifers No 3 for $600. Colby and Dair, Mt Charlton, sold red Brahman heifers No 3 for $630.
Commenting on the sale yesterday, Mark Stanger, MTS Grazing, Koumala said the prices were pretty disheartening.
He said he had not been to a sale for a while, but noted that weaners, which were selling for $1400 about 12 months ago, were now only getting $400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.