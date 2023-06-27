North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life

Poem weaves outback woman's struggle into winning words

By Stephanie Gardiner
June 28 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloncurry Prize winner Remembering Mary explores a pioneering woman's outback life in the 1800s. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Cloncurry Prize winner Remembering Mary explores a pioneering woman's outback life in the 1800s. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

After a life of enduring outback toil and the loss of several babies, Mary holds a grandchild in her lap with a "down-turned smile, sad eyes" and "gnarly hard-boiled hands".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.