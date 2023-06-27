Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2116 cattle last Wednesday, consisting of 646 prime cattle and 1470 store cattle.
The yarding was drawn from Normanton, Hughenden, Winton, Croydon, Eiansleigh, Forsayth, Georgetown as well as local and coastal areas.
In their sale wrap-up, Queensland Rural agents Harry Clayton and Dustyn Fitzgerald said buyers at Charters Towers were continuing to chase quality Brahman cattle, resulting in better prices than other selling centres across the state.
"It's pretty consistent with your Brahman cattle, they've been pretty solid across the board compared to your other selling centres around the state," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"We had a run of Mutton Hole cattle from the Normanton country, they were good quality Brahman steers that topped at $3.20 for 235kg, so not a bad result at all.
"Going on your heifers, there were some bigger heifers that made around $2.40, but they had a bit of black cross in them and everyone loves that.
"The prime job was solid too, it kept it's way and was probably better than some other spots.
"All in all, with what the rest of the state is doing, Charters Towers is the place to be selling your Brahman cattle."
In the prime market, both heifers and bulls were slightly dearer than the previous week.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 240c and averaged 225c, and those over 500kg topped at 242c to average 211c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 246c and averaged 223c. Cows under 400kg made 202c and averaged 161c, while cows over 400kg reached 228c, averaging 180c. Bulls 450-600kg made 254c and averaged 221c, while bulls over 600kg reached 250c, averaging 225c.
In the store market, isolated pens of feeder cattle sold competitively, while secondary cattle declined further.
Steers under 200kg reached 292c to average 250c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 320c, averaging 286c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 274c and averaged 256c and steers over 400kg sold to 252c to average 244c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 306c, averaging 264c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 230c and averaged 213c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 260c, averaging 214c, and heifers over 320kg made 246c to average 231c.
