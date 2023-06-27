North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Gulf Country weaner steers make 320c/$752 at Charters Towers

June 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pen of Brahman steers which sold on account of Cattle JV, Mutton Hole, Normanton. A run of 200 steers went for 302c/kg at an average weight of 238.8kg, with the best pen selling for 320c/kg at 234kg. Pictures: Queensland Rural
A pen of Brahman steers which sold on account of Cattle JV, Mutton Hole, Normanton. A run of 200 steers went for 302c/kg at an average weight of 238.8kg, with the best pen selling for 320c/kg at 234kg. Pictures: Queensland Rural

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2116 cattle last Wednesday, consisting of 646 prime cattle and 1470 store cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.