Reduced numbers at Nebo

Nebo combined agents saw a smaller yarding on Friday with 268 head on offer, comprising 172 steers, 66 heifers, 21 cows, eight cows and calves and one bull.
With reduced numbers, there was a smaller buyers' panel on hand. However, the better-quality cattle were still met with good competition on current markets, with a good pen of Charbray cows and calves reaching a top of $1590/unit.
S Fordham, Collinsville, sold Braford steers for 261c/kg, weighing 576kg to return $1505/hd.
JW and WJ Grant, Collinsville, sold Braford steers for 291c/kg, weighing 414kg to return $1206/hd.
Johann Daffue, Bloomsbury, sold No.2 Droughtmaster steers for 264c/kg, to return $1215/hd.
JW and WJ Grant, Collinsville, offered Charbray cows for 201c/kg, weighing 792kg to return $1594/hd.
Johann Daffue, Bloomsbury, sold No.2 Brahman cross heifers for $808/hd.
S. Fordham, Collinsville, sold five Charbray cows and calves for a top of $1590/unit.
