North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Charbray cows and calves reach $1590/unit at Nebo

June 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reduced numbers at Nebo
Reduced numbers at Nebo

Nebo combined agents saw a smaller yarding on Friday with 268 head on offer, comprising 172 steers, 66 heifers, 21 cows, eight cows and calves and one bull.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.