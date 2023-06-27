North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Yearling steers 167kg make 315c/$525 at Mareeba

June 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top of the yearling steers a/c B and E Allen weighing 166kg sold for 315.2c/kg.
Top of the yearling steers a/c B and E Allen weighing 166kg sold for 315.2c/kg.

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 497 cattle last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.