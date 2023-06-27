Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 497 cattle last week.
The prime cattle consisted of one bullock, 11 butcher steers, 17 bulls, 109 cows and one butcher heifer.
Store cattle consisted of 39 steers, 139 heifers, 85 cows and 93 mickeys.
Cows were unchanged, bullocks were 5c dearer, bulls were 10c easier and butcher steers were 15c dearer on the previous week's rates.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 268c and averaged 242c, steers and bullocks 600-750kg made 238c, average 238c. Heifers over 500kg sold to 172c, average 172c. Cows 400-500kg made 180c and averaged 156c, cows 500-600kg reached 186c, averaging 171c and cows over 600kg made 190c, averaging 180c. Bulls 500-650kg made 228c and averaged 206c, while bulls over 650kg reached 226c to average 224c.
Store cattle were made up of a few quality pens of flatback cattle with the majority being Brahman cross.
There were isolated pens of Droughtmaster steers and heifers that saw stronger prices than the previous week.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 315c to average 301c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 276c, averaging 258c, and steers 300 - 400kg topped at 278c and averaged 257c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 200c and averaged 174c, yearling heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 250c, averaging 212c, and heifers 300 - 400kg made 270c to average 204c.
Cows under 300kg made 120c, average 70c, and cows 300-400kg reached 174c, average 112c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 202c, average 200c, bulls 200-300kg made 236c, average 160c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 226c, average 189c.
A pen of eight heifers sold on a/c R Portess for 270.2c/kg, weighing 320kg to return $864.64/hd. A pen of three steers sold on a/c T Ayliffe for 276.2c/kg, weighing 255kg to return $704.31/hd. A pen of nine yearling steers sold on a/c B and M Allen for 315.2c/kg, weighing 167kg to return $525.33/hd.
