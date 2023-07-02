North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Thinking differently about food and embracing new technologies

By Angela Seng-Williams, Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers Head of Engagement & Advocacy
July 2 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thinking differently about food
Thinking differently about food

The recent Hort Connections Conference held in Adelaide was a cracking event with a big thumbs up to the organisers and sponsors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.