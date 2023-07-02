Thinking differently about food

Milo got us thinking about our brains and how much pressure they are under every day. All growers can relate to having mental overload however Milo pointed out that due to now having more information than ever before at our fingertips, we are capable of having more than 50,000 thoughts every day. The problem here is that although we are having more thoughts, we still have the same hardware, our brain, to process it all. No wonder anxiety and mental illness is rife.

