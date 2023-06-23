Thousands of people have flooded through the gates at this year's 34th annual Emerald Ag-Grow field days event to see one of central Queensland's biggest and best displays of agricultural excellence.
Over 300 exhibitors, including 74 new exhibitors, from every State and Territory, excluding Tasmania, presented their business and products, which ranged from tractors, farming equipment to cattle.
The three-day event has grown exponentially since its conception in 1989.
Each year, people from across Queensland and interstate travel to Emerald for 'must attend' three-day event.
Brad Corrie and Emma Benjamin, both of Goovigen
"This is my eighth year attending the field days and it gets better each year.
"I'm not particularly looking for anything, but I like seeing what's on offer.
"I'm also on the rodeo circuit and this event fits in line with the Emerald Rodeo," Mr Corrie said.
"This is my first year selling a horse in the Elite Invitation Horse Sale.
"I'm offering a Palomino quarter horse gelding, Elwood, lot 37. It's an ideal sale, which attracts a lot of interest from buyers," Ms Benjamin said.
Pat Madigan, Quartz Blow, Charters Towers
"I'm from a small cattle proeprty in the Charters Towers region and this is my first year attending the field days.
"I recently attended the Richmond Field Day and I thought the Emerald Ag-Grow field days would also be worth the trip south.
"An event I'm most looking forward to at the field day is the Queensland Police Services' Stock & Rural Crime Squad crime prevention talk.
"I think rural crime is a major issue in rural Queensland and as a producer, it's important to educate ourselves on bolstering our on-farm security and engage in ways to prevent it from happening," Mr Madigan said.
Scott and Penny Maguire, Mackay
"I attended the first Emerald Ag-Grow field days in the early nineties.
"This is my first time back in 20 years and it's great to get back to the country.
"I'm a welding inspector in the Mackay region and I just wanted to come back to see whats changed.
"I'm not on the look out for anything in particular, but it's great to see that there's plenty of machinery on offer," Mr Maguire said.
Juanita and Allan Gordon, Minnie Vale, Bowen
"This is our second time at the field days and it's certainly a lot bigger this time round.
"There is plenty of machinery on offer, which is great to see.
"We run a cattle property and we're on the look out for a vet crush or calf crush for our operation.
"There's plenty of businesses offering those products here, so who knows, we might be heading home with one," Mr Gordon said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.