Emerald Ag-Grow field days return for 34th annual year. Here's why people keep coming back

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 27 2023 - 9:24am, first published June 24 2023 - 9:00am
Clockwise from the top: Scott and Penny Maguire, Mackay, Brad Corrie and Emma Benjamin, Goovigen, Pat Madigan, Quartz Blow, Charters Towers, and Juanita and Allan Gordon, Minnie Vale, Bowen, were all smiles at the Emerald Ag-Grow field days event. Pictures by Ben Harden
Thousands of people have flooded through the gates at this year's 34th annual Emerald Ag-Grow field days event to see one of central Queensland's biggest and best displays of agricultural excellence.

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

