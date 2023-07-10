Harvest of Far North Queensland's 2022-23 cotton crop is underway after a challenging growing period plagued by a prolonged, above average wet season.
Cotton Seed Distributors extension and development agronomist Jodie Pedrana said approximately 6,500 hectares of cotton was planted in Far North Queensland for the 2022/23 season.
"This consists of 2,250 ha on the Tablelands, with the balance planted in the Gulf region (Flinders and Leichardt)," Ms Pedrana said.
"With the weather cooling down and the dry season firmly in place, crops are progressing towards the end of the season."
Harvest of rain-grown cotton started in the Flinders region last month, while the cotton harvest is due to start on the Tablelands shortly.
Ms Pedrana, who is based on the Atherton Tablelands, said the crops in FNQ had been at the mercy of a prolonged, above average wet season.
An increase in the number of cloudy days and less than optimal sunshine affected the fruit setting ability of crops during the season, she said.
"Despite being a low pest pressure year, the wet weather and overland flooding posed other challenges during the season such as nutrition and timely application of fertiliser as well as keeping on top of disease and weed management," Ms Pedrana said.
"The wet weather has adversely affected some crops in the Tablelands region where flooding and extended periods of overcast weather and rainfall slowed crop production. Approximately 350 ha of cotton was destroyed due to early season flooding.
"In the Flinders and Leichardt regions, heavy rainfall following planting led to large-scale flooding which has also affected crops and destroyed approximately 150 ha of cotton.
"However, with more sunshine following the floods cotton crops in the Gulf region were able to be pushed on and are likely to fare a little better than the Tablelands region this season."
Despite the challenging season industry leaders say confidence in the crop in the Far North is still solid.
Cotton Australia general manager Michael Murray said wet weather had caused issues around planting time late last year, and in March for those growers that had established crops.
"The season has been more challenging that previous years but from what I am told, people are still confident," Mr Murray said.
He said cotton was viewed as part of a rotation cropping on the Atherton Tablelands and a "prime" crop in the Gulf catchments.
