Talk of the Town: Support needed for local shows

Show season has commenced across North Queensland, and after attending my local show last weekend I am calling for patrons to actively take part in their local show.
Agricultural shows have been the heart of regional Queensland communities for many years, but sadly the support for the annual event looks to be declining in the north west.
After attending the Cloncurry and District Show on June 16-17 it was clear that entries were down, especially in the cooking, photography and handicraft sections.
Each year the kids and I spend a few days getting our entries ready for the show, usually participating in photography, handicraft, art and even gardening.
I encourage the kids to enter in the pavilion sections, and encourage them to enter as much as they want, (not like there is a shortage of drawings around here).
And while it is nice to aim for that bright blue ribbon, it's not the main reason to enter.
For without the entries in the pavilion what will people look at? And how would we showcase our amazing talents and region to patrons travelling through?
In conjunction to the pavilion, showgirl entries in the north west were non-existent, with both Cloncurry and Mount Isa shows unsuccessful in attracting entrants this year.
As a past showgirl myself, I feel this is a missed opportunity for our rural communities.
The competition isn't like getting dressed up for a pageant - as many believe, or being a face for the show.
It's about showcasing young female leaders in the community and recognising the role they play in sustaining the vibrancy and youth in agricultural shows.
The showgirl movement is about encouraging the youth to be a part of their local show and participate in everything it has to offer.
It is going on to sub-chamber and representing their community, show society and the industries that help build their communities.
I am actively calling for patrons across North Queensland to get out a paintbrush, dust off that sewing machine or camera and get your hands dirty in the garden to enter in one of the pavilion sections and support your local show.
Or if you're a young woman looking to make a difference in your community, enter in the showgirl competition.
If every family entered in one section of their local show, imagine the showcase that could be on display.
And how we would be encouraging the next generation to participate and preserve the future of our annual shows for years to come.
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.