Grace shoots for the stars

When Grace Grandcourt accompanied her father to his local shooting club it triggered a journey which has catapulted the Atherton student onto the international stage.
Her initial reservations about target shooting were swept aside once the 16-year-old started competing in the sport of practical shooting, a new discipline to Australian shooting ranges but one that is gaining traction.
Practical shooting is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with huge participation numbers in America and Europe.
Athletes draw on their accuracy, power and speed to complete multiple targets - targets that react when hit, penalty targets and partially covered targets - and obstacles, all the while solving the shooting challenges presented in the course of fire.
Grace's rise through the sport has been swift - in a short few years she has won state titles in Victoria and New South Wales.
Earlier this year, she finished second at the national titles in South Australia where she competed in the open ladies division.
But her greatest achievement to date was the wearing the green and gold colours of Australia at last year's world titles.
Grace finished as second Australian lady and in the top 20 women competitors from a 400-strong field in Thailand - a remarkable achievement for someone so young.
"I loved it," Grace said. "It was an amazing experience."
Grace describes practical shooting as "a video game but in real life". She loves the tactical component of the sport.
"Every competition is different," Grace said. "You can be shooting anywhere from 12 rounds to 32 rounds.
"When the competition starts you have three minutes to walk through the stage to figure out what is the quickest way to shoot that stage.
"You aim for the highest hit factor.
"I like the creativity about it; there's no rules about how you shoot the stage."
Grace has spent countless hours building muscle memory.
"You definitely need speed as you spend a lot of time running from different positions," Grace said.
"Accuracy is important. It's not just blasting away at a target but making sure you are as precise as possible."
Her training schedule is like that of a professional athlete - particularly leading up to big competitions, where she trains twice a day, six days a week - firing up to 1200 rounds a week.
When she is not competing at local intra and inter club events on the Atherton Tablelands, Grace is travelling interstate for competitions.
She has set her sights firmly on the next world titles in South Africa, 2025, and would welcome an opportunity to hone her skills at a training academy overseas.
