North Queensland Register

Grace shoots for the stars

By Lea Coghlan
June 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Grace Grandcourt, Atherton, is making her mark in international practical shooting. Photo by Lea Coghlan
When Grace Grandcourt accompanied her father to his local shooting club it triggered a journey which has catapulted the Atherton student onto the international stage.

