Talk of the Town: Community keeps dairy industry alive

When I started as a cadet journalist on the Atherton Tablelands, the region was home to a thriving dairy industry.
Dairy stories graced the pages of our two regional newspapers on a weekly basis, and featured prominently in the rural section of the daily regional newspaper.
The small rural communities that the industry had supported for more than a century were as equally as buoyant, with the economic flow-on effect for all to see.
As I return to grace the pages of North Queensland's longest running agricultural newspaper, I'm buzzed to get the opportunity to continue reporting on the dairy industry.
But things have changed. Today's industry, sadly, is a far cry from yesteryear.
The number of dairy farmers is dwindling, believed to be around 35 farmers who supply the Bega Cheese-owned Malanda factory. Very few new farmers are entering the industry.
Before the industry was deregulated in 2000 by then Federal Minister for Financial Services and Regulation Joe Hockey (who ironically owned a farm near Malanda for some time, which quite possibly served as a dairy farm in another life), in 2000, there were more than 180 farmers.
At the turn of the century, the industry extended beyond the Atherton Tablelands, as far north as the Daintree. There were small scale dairies and butter factories in other communities including Millaa Millaa and Ravenshoe.
Profitability is one of the reasons behind the slow demise of the industry.
And who would blame a dairy farmer from bowing out, from hanging up the gum boots and saying goodbye to the seven-day-a-week, 365-days-a-year job, especially when returns are slim.
But as a third generation dairy farmer told me recently, dairy farming is a way of life.
There's a undeniable connection between a farmer and their cows.
While the stories of dairy farmers may be slim on the ground, the efforts of the local industry and some of the region's most well known dairy studs - Eachamvale, Millaa View, Ourway and Raschoda - just to name a few - to promote and help keep the industry alive, year in, year out, are to be commended.
At Malanda, the All Breeds Committee hosts a youth dairy camp. This year, there was 40 students, some from a dairying background but a significant portion from non-farming backgrounds who rolled up their sleeves to learn about caring for and leading a dairy cow.
The local show associations in Malanda and Atherton, along with Cairns, continue to feature dairy in their show competitions. While the number of participating farmers is low, it presents another opportunity to promote the industry. Full credit to the dairy families who participate - who spend months preparing animals, transporting portable milking machines and juggling on-farm milking.
The Malanda Show committee brought back its dairy show queen competition a few years ago, in another nod to the industry that forged the town's foundation, and also hosts a hand milking competition at the annual event.
While there is a dairy industry on the Atherton Tablelands, I will do my bit to sing the praises of the farmers who rise well before I do, braving everything Mother Nature throws at them, to provide us with fresh milk, 365 days a year. Hats off to you.
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
