North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Talk of the Town: Community keeps dairy industry alive

By Lea Coghlan
June 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The number of dairy farmers may be dwindling but support for the north's industry is very much alive. Photo by Anne Daley
The number of dairy farmers may be dwindling but support for the north's industry is very much alive. Photo by Anne Daley

When I started as a cadet journalist on the Atherton Tablelands, the region was home to a thriving dairy industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.