A drop in sales from Asia has seen a North Queensland live cattle depot pivot its operation to incorporate feedlotting.
Reid River Export Depot manager Paul Heil puts the drop in sales from Asia largely down to Asian consumers changing their eating habits during Covid to either eating less beef than before or, in countries such as Indonesia, switching from beef to buffalo from India.
Mr Heil said the live cattle export trade was reasonably quiet compared to 18 months ago and had meant cutting his staff from 15 to six.
He said the business had done two live cattle shipments last month and two shipments this month.
"It's not the price of the cattle here that's the issue, it's the movement of cattle at the other end that's not there," he said.
Mr Heil said they were definitely not consuming beef as they used to in countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia and China.
And, he said the biggest hurdle with Indonesia was that they were getting a lot of buffalo meat out of India because "it's as cheap as chips".
Mr Heil explained there was also a lot of local cattle in Asia in countries such as Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand that were being bought in preference to Australian cattle.
"China's blocked up altogether buying off those smaller countries and that's where a lot of our Australian beef went," he said.
"We've gone from about 15 staff back to about six at the moment although we are climbing back up a little bit because we're starting to get a little bit busier.
"But yes, compared to what it was, we were doing about 120,000 head a year from 2019 through to 2021 - and then last year we did 10,000 -11,000 boat cattle."
Mr Heil hopes to do about 40,000-50,000 head this year through the depot, but did not think they would get back to doing the high numbers of previous years any time soon.
"There's a lot of stuff that's got to go through the world before the world is back to normal. Whether there is a normal I don't know.
"But beef consumption doesn't have to drop too much in Asian countries before it makes a big impact on the market (in Australia)."
Mr Heil said Covid seems to have changed people's habits all around including what they did at the depot.
"We've had to change. We've registered as a feedlot now and put in a roller mill system and we're now grain feeding cattle so half of our facility is now actually cattle on feed and not so much live export," he said.
"We're not 100 per cent relying on it although a lot of those cattle we do feed long term actually do end up in live export so it's still a very viable part of our business."
Mr Heil said he was still waiting on receiving Registration Establishment status from Indonesia which he applied for in 2019.
With that status, Reid River would be able to transport live cattle direct to ships in Townsville enroute to Indonesia instead of going via other accredited depots.
