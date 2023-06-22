The Far North's horticulture advocacy group has called for the support of Tablelands Regional Council to push for changes to the way land valuations are determined.
Land valuations on the Tablelands - and across Queensland - have skyrocketed after the Department of Natural Resources and Mines released new valuations earlier this year, based on sales data available at 1 October, 2022.
The region's buoyant property market during COVID-19 was largely responsible for the value of primary production land in the Tablelands region increasing by 48.7 per cent.
With land valuations used, among other things, to formulate rates, the huge increases - the second in as many valuations - has put the Council under enormous pressure on the eve of the 2023-24 budget being handed down at the end of the month.
FNQ Growers president Joe Moro said the impact of skyrocketing land valuations was being felt across the state, resulting in a state-wide push from horticulture and farming groups for changes to how valuations are determined.
He said FNQ Growers would like to see the valuation process move back to a "three to five year" process, and advocated for engagement with industry representatives before valuers decide what is a "fair sale".
"We would welcome the support of TRC, through the Local Government Association of Queensland, to bring openness and transparency to the process," Mr Moro said.
"We are reacting after the fact rather than working with valuers.
"There are large organisations with deep pockets that come in and exaggerate the price of the farm but that does not necessarily reflect the true market price that's out there for the average farm."
Addressing Thursday's council meeting, Mr Moro said horticulture accounted for about one third of the Tableland's primary production.
"The industry is worth around $1 billion to Far North Queensland, and some $500 million to Tablelands economy," Mr Moro said.
Mr Moro said growers wanted fairness and equity in the valuation and rating process.
"The budgets farmers operate under is very much determined by input costs," Mr Moro said.
"But unfortunately, costs cannot be passed on.
"There have been significant increases and they may be justified, but from our point of view it impacts on how we remain viable."
