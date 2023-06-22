North Queensland Register

FNQ horticulture calls for review of land valuation process

By Lea Coghlan
June 23 2023 - 8:30am
FNQ Growers president Joe Moro. Picture supplied
The Far North's horticulture advocacy group has called for the support of Tablelands Regional Council to push for changes to the way land valuations are determined.

