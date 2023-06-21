Restockers chase Gulf Country weaners at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 240c and averaged 225c, and those over 500kg topped at 242c to average 211c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 246c and averaged 223c. Cows under 400kg made 202c and averaged 161c, while cows over 400kg reached 228c, averaging 180c. Bulls 450-600kg made 254c and averaged 221c, while bulls over 600kg reached 250c to average 225c.

