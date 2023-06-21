Restockers chase Gulf Country weaners at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2116 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 646 prime cattle and 1470 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 28 bullocks, 66 heifers, 451 cows and 101 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 881 steers, 574 heifers and 15 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a mixed yarding of prime cattle, which sold to a competitive buying panel with all regular processors active and operating.
The yarding was drawn from Normanton, Hughenden, Winton, Croydon, Eiansleigh, Forsayth, Georgetown as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were insufficient to quote, heifers were 15c dearer, cows were unchanged, and bulls were 5c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 240c and averaged 225c, and those over 500kg topped at 242c to average 211c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 246c and averaged 223c. Cows under 400kg made 202c and averaged 161c, while cows over 400kg reached 228c, averaging 180c. Bulls 450-600kg made 254c and averaged 221c, while bulls over 600kg reached 250c to average 225c.
Bullocks topped at 242c, sold on a/c S and R Braes, to weigh in at 585kg and return $1416/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Dept of Ag, Spyglass, that sold for 246c, weighing 473kg to return $1163/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by SK and NV Anning, for 228c, weighing 529kg to return $1206/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c CAAP Holdings topped at 250c and weighed 718kg to return $1795/hd.
Store cattle presented comprised one major line of northern bred Gulf Country weaners, which sold to a solid restocker market.
Isolated pens of feeder steers and heifers sold to competitive rates, comparable to last week's sale. Secondary cattle and smaller, mixed lots experienced a further decline in buyer interest and prices paid.
Steers under 200kg reached 292c to average 250c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 320c, averaging 286c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 274c and averaged 256c and steers over 400kg sold to 252c to average 244c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 306c, averaging 264c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 230c and averaged 213c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 260c, averaging 214c, and heifers over 320kg made 246c to average 231c.
A pen of eight steers a/c RM Jones made 274c and weighed 310kg, returning $849/hd.
A pen of 37 steers a/c Cattle JV, Muttonhole, made 320c, weighing 235kg and returning $752/hd.
A run of 143 Brahman mickeys a/c Cattle JV, Muttonhole, made 306c, weighed 188kg, to average $575/hd.
A good pen of 44 heifers a/c Cattle JV, Muttonhole, made 252c, weighing 216kg and returning $544/hd.
A pen of five heifers a/c RM Jones made 246c for 378kg to return $929/hd.
Fourteen cows and calves sold by multiple vendors were in a range from $1000 to $1150/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.