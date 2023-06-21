Restockers chase Gulf Country weaners at Charters Towers

North Queensland Register
Gulf Country weaner steers make 320c/$752 at Charters Towers

June 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2116 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 646 prime cattle and 1470 store cattle.

