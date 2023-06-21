North Queensland Register
Cairns hosts first national feral pig conference

By Phil Brandel
June 21 2023 - 1:00pm
The inaugural national feral pig conference is set to continue today in Cairns after more than 150 stakeholders from across Australia and around the world heard from experts about the best way to tackle the growing feral pig problem.

