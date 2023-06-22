Flood-affected Gulf residents are a lot better off following the recent visit by QCWA leaders to distribute thousands of dollars worth of relief vouchers.
QCWA state vice president for the northern region, Jeanette Weston, said the organisation put a call out statewide for donations to its disaster fund in response to call for help from its Gregory branch.
Ms Weston said she and the state president Sheila Campbell handed out about $38,000 worth of relief vouchers to those in need in the three towns of Burketown, Camooweal and Gregory.
"We went into their communities, listened to their stories and what they needed and we gave aid in the form of vouchers," she said.
"Some of them had lost everything... one person just wanted a swing set for their children, they are so selfless."
As well as the vouchers, Ms Weston said the pair distributed a suitcase of childrens' jumpers and cardigans knitted by members in the Southern region in the Burnett.
She said they also transported two car loads of excess donations given to Burketown to residents in Camooweal who were "in great need".
Since that visit, the QCWA has put another call out to branches for winter woolies with one woman in Tully knitting blankets, Ms Weston said.
She said the organisation was also going through and looking to fulfil people's wish lists for items such as swags, fridges, washing machines and dryers.
"They've lost everything, there's nothing in their houses...there are some properties in Gregory that are just (empty) shells because the floods went straight through them," she said.
