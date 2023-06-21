North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

El Nino prediction not spooking Northern graziers yet

JM
By Judith Maizey
June 22 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle in the feedlot at Reid River Export Depot. Picture taken by Paul Heil
Cattle in the feedlot at Reid River Export Depot. Picture taken by Paul Heil

Northern producers are not panic selling their cattle in light of the forecast El Nino, but that could change after the first heavy frost, according to one livestock agent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.