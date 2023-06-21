Northern producers are not panic selling their cattle in light of the forecast El Nino, but that could change after the first heavy frost, according to one livestock agent.
Ray White Geaney Kirkwood principal Liam Kirkwood said he did not think people were panicked yet, but that could change after the first prolonged cold snap.
"Obviously, the grass is starting to dry out and there's talk of a dryer than usual second half of the year, but I think at the moment cattle are holding on quite well and people have kill space booked for heavy cattle in the new financial year in July and August," he said.
"Anything that's ready to be slaughtered, they will get rid of - and then they will go into the back half of the year with lighter cattle and hopefully be able to carry them through with a good body of dry feed and substitute them with lick."
Mr Kirkwood said the area around Charters Towers and north up in the breeder area still had a good body of feed.
"And whilst it is drying off terribly quickly, we've got good substance and good ground cover," he said.
"Out around Hughenden and Winton and back down to Boulia and Richmond, there's still good life in the feed at the moment.
"Obviously, we're all just awaiting the first dreaded frost and cold snap which will change all of that, but at the moment things aren't looking too bad."
Reid River Export Depot manager Paul Heil agreed no-one was panic selling there because there was still a bit of grass around especially in the northern area.
But he suggested everyone was probably getting ready for the El Nino and it had only been a matter of time before there was a dry spell.
"It's been about five or six or seven good years and they don't generally last that long, " he said.
"I don't think the El Nino is anything unusual or that they haven't faced before."
Mr Heil said if producers thought they could go many more years without a bit of dry spell "they've had their head in the sand a bit".
"If you look at the cycles, it's probably a pretty sure bet that it wasn't too far away. It may not have been this year or next year, but it wouldn't have been too far away I would've thought. This is the country we live in," he said.
Earlier this week, the BOM activated an El Nino Alert which indicates the chance of an El Nino developing in the coming season has increased and that when relevant criteria for an alert have been met in the past, an El Nino event has developed around 70 per cent of the time.
Mr Kirkwood said he thought everyone would just wait and see what the season brings.
"I don't think there's a need for panic as I said before because whilst the grass is drying off there is still a good body of feed there and cattle are holding on quite well," he said.
"So I think people are just continuing on with their program the way they've planned at the beginning of the year and they will keep an eye out for that first dry snap and probably start to make some decisions then.
"If cattle start to slip, they will probably sell a few more than they intended to, but if the cattle do hold I think people will be trying to hang on to cattle until the second half of the year when hopefully markets have freed up a bit and prices are bit better to be able to market those cattle."
Mr Kirkwood said the first frost was expected any time from July.
"I guess you've got about two weeks from about the time when you get your first decent frost before cattle start going backwards - so in another two to three weeks time we can expect a frost and if we get that then a lot of cattle will have to be moved by the end of July," he said.
"But I think you will find that a lot of people have got cattle booked in on kill space to the meatworks, into feedlots and live export orders so I think you will see a lot of cattle move in July, but that's not unusual.
"That's always the time of year that people plan to sell their cattle... because they know that the cold weather will come in and the guts will fall out of the feeds
"So, I think it's business as usual at the moment, but I think everyone is vigilant and they're keeping an eye on their paddocks and their cattle and will make decisions going forward based on that.
"If it's just a small cold snap it won't be anything unusual, but if it's a prolonged cold snap and cattle do start to slip quicker than they normally do... then people will probably change their selling habits and might get in and say 'well, now's the time we've got to sell and offload and start making some decisions', but just at the moment while people are aware of what may be ahead, they're certainly not panicked by it."
Mr Kirkwood said prices for good cattle were holding at the current prices, but any secondary cattle were still being heavily discounted which was probably due to the forecast ahead.
"If anything, graziers are probably basing their buying decisions on that dry weather forecast.
"They are being very vigilant, they don't want to buy any light weight (cattle) that may become a liability to them going into the dryer season," he said.
"They want heavier cattle that are sound at the mouth and that might be able to carry them through to the end of the year and once we get our first bit of rain they will be the cattle that will be saleable early in the new year."
