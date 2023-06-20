North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Canegrowers Mackay boss Kerry Latter dies after short battle with cancer

Updated June 20 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerry Latter. Photo supplied by Kirili Lamb
Kerry Latter. Photo supplied by Kirili Lamb

Canegrowers Mackay CEO Kerry Latter died on Sunday following a short and intense battle with cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.