Mr Borg said Mr Latter had contributed significantly to the sugar industry as a forceful advocate of the interests and needs of the sugarcane growing sector, particularly across major issues such as sugar marketing, the Federal Sugar Industry Code of Conduct, sustainability and environment, and more recently, the development of a biofutures sector in the Mackay Region, with particular interest in advocating a premium for growers contributing sugarcane feedstock for use in plant-based protein manufacturing and biofuels.