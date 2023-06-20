Canegrowers Mackay CEO Kerry Latter died on Sunday following a short and intense battle with cancer.
Canegrowers Mackay chairman Kevin Borg said Mr Latter fought his illness valiantly.
"We extend our deepest sympathies and support to Kerry's family and friends during this difficult time," he said.
"In speaking to Kerry during his last days, I can tell you that Kerry counted the Canegrowers community as part of his family. He was a compassionate and strong leader of our organisation."
Mr Borg said Mr Latter had contributed significantly to the sugar industry as a forceful advocate of the interests and needs of the sugarcane growing sector, particularly across major issues such as sugar marketing, the Federal Sugar Industry Code of Conduct, sustainability and environment, and more recently, the development of a biofutures sector in the Mackay Region, with particular interest in advocating a premium for growers contributing sugarcane feedstock for use in plant-based protein manufacturing and biofuels.
Mr Latter had recently served on the Greater Whitsunday Biofutures Leaders Group, Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday Agribusiness Future Alliance Project, within the Healthy Rivers to Reef Program, Mackay Whitsunday Water Quality Program management committee, Great Barrier Reef Foundation Steering Committee and the Queensland Canegrowers Organisation Trade and Economics Committee.
He had also served on Mackay Regional Council Rural Affairs Committee, Mackay Whitsunday Rural Water Supply Strategy and the Mackay Effluent Reuse Project.
"Kerry was a strategic thinker- always quick to identify and analyse problems and needs, then to develop a strong solution," Mr Borg said.
"He had a reputation as a bit of a Blue Heeler. Once he got hold of a problem, he was absolutely tenacious in seeing it through to resolution."
Mr Borg said Mr Latter was also a passionate advocate for members, supporting them in dispute resolution, and to attain aspirations in productivity, sustainability and community recognition.
"Kerry leaves behind a legacy of advocacy in agri-politics that the whole sugar industry can aspire to. We also value what Kerry has done for the Mackay region, as one of its eminent business and community leaders," he said.
Kerry Latter had been CEO of Canegrowers Mackay since 2008 and in the past operated two small businesses, and served as IPA Australia's General Manager-Job Network Queensland, Deputy CEO of CHR Group, and CEO of Pioneer Permanent Building Society 1998-2003, building on over a decade's contribution in management to the building society/banking sector.
This followed attainment of a degree in Commerce at Griffith University, following 13 years with the Royal Australian Air Force, where he was Senior Non-commissioned Officer - Educational Procedures Management. Mr Latter was also a Queens Scout.
He is survived by his two daughters, his mother and siblings.
