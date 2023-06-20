The highly anticipated film created by two Cloncurry siblings and filmed in the north west will premiere to the world this Thursday.
The red carpet will be rolled out down the main street of Cloncurry for the world premiere of The Bank Manager; a short film about thieves who broke into the National Bank in Cloncurry on election night in 1932 and stole £14,000.
They were never caught, and to this day no-one has ever been charged.
The film stars Gyton Grantley (Underbelly, The Dressmaker) and Jason Wilder (Irreverent).
The film's co-creators and siblings Madeleine and Luke Chaplain grew up on a cattle station outside Cloncurry and heard stories of the robbery so when it came time to shoot the short film it made sense to film it where it happened.
But, their connection goes further than just locality with one version of events citing their great-grandfather as allegedly being one of the robbers.
"Apparently the loot is buried on our property, but I've checked and no luck yet," Mr Chaplain said.
Following the premiere, The Bank Manager will feature at The Vision Splendid Film Festival in Winton on June 24.
It will then screen on the domestic and international film festival circuit.
