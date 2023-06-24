North Queensland Register
Milk price increases painfully slow

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Ceo
June 24 2023 - 10:30am
Milk prices remain low
All processors have now released their starting milk prices for 2023/24 and both Bega and Lactalis have increased their price very slightly since. It is disappointing that prices have remained low and no processor appears keen to lift its price significantly to make it attractive for farmers to sign a contract.

