Milk prices remain low

All processors have now released their starting milk prices for 2023/24 and both Bega and Lactalis have increased their price very slightly since. It is disappointing that prices have remained low and no processor appears keen to lift its price significantly to make it attractive for farmers to sign a contract.
It is unclear why this is, but it appears that keeping the farmgate price low is more important to processors than picking up milk. It appears Norco has already signed a significant number of new suppliers while it doesn't appear that Bega or Lactalis have signed many to date.
It is difficult to tell what the average price is likely to be for each processor since all processors have an incentive to make their price look as good as possible rather than report accurate numbers. However, it is likely that Bega, Lactalis and Norco are all between 88 and 90c/L.
What is very clear is there are significant variations for individual farmers between processors due to different payment systems. This variation could be up to 6c/L on some farms, which is an astonishing variation. As a result, it is extremely important for all farmers to get estimates of all processors before making decisions about their future.
All processors have moved to multi-year contracts now, which will stifle milk price increases in the future. However, this makes it even more important for processors to compete for milk now and secure all the milk they can since they will not be able to attract milk for at least two years in the northern market.
It will be interesting to see if any processors make a decisive move re price to attract farmers' signatures. Many farmers are waiting for this to occur and are unlikely to sign any contract until this happens.
