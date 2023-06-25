North Queensland Register
Queensland Budget: what's in it for horticulture

By Rachel Chambers, Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers Ceo
June 25 2023 - 10:30am
Biosecurity funding is welcome news for action against pests such as fall armyworm. File picture
Last week's State Budget, while heavily focused on measures to alleviate cost of living pressures, also delivered investment in biosecurity, drought preparedness, water and energy infrastructure and planning.

