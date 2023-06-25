Key budget announcements include funding to further uplift our biosecurity preparedness and capability including $21.7 million over five years, and $2.8 million each year thereafter. This is welcome news for action against current and emerging plant pests and diseases as much of our competitive advantage and market access in horticulture is a direct result of our biosecurity systems. At recent biosecurity training we heard loud and clear that the pressure on emerging plant specific pests and diseases entering the state is far greater than the animal industries. This additional funding is warranted.