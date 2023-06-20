North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Gavin Elliott helps prevent power fluctuations with MACS Monitoring

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 21 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gavin Elliott offers a one-stop shop solution to brown-outs for electricians to install for customers. Picture: Sally Gall
Gavin Elliott offers a one-stop shop solution to brown-outs for electricians to install for customers. Picture: Sally Gall

Years of enduring power fluctuations at Winton, and the cost of replacing burnt out motors, is what has driven Gavin Elliott to develop his MACS Monitoring box.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.