Years of enduring power fluctuations at Winton, and the cost of replacing burnt out motors, is what has driven Gavin Elliott to develop his MACS Monitoring box.
The electrical tradesman started to develop his system 12 years ago when he found nothing in Australia was doing what he needed - to monitor the voltage coming off the grid or generator, to make sure the power wasn't too high or too low.
"I developed it with customers around Alpha and it took five years before I was happy," he said.
"If the power's at an unsafe level, it keeps it off until it's safe.
"It's good when storms are about - you don't have to go round turning everything off."
Mr Elliott said he had installed boxes from Cooktown and the Whitsundays through to south west Queensland and the central west.
Among those praising the system are Wycheproof Pastoral Company owner Chris Zahl, who was at his wit's end with his bore.
He was having daily issues with a submersible pump that supplies water to 800 head of cattle browning out constantly, leaving them without water and Chris out of pocket.
"Submersible pumps cost $1600 a pop and we were going through at least one pump a year," he said.
"Our nearest pump place was in Emerald, which is 160km away.
"We were having to get Gav out all the time, and he said he'd just had this MACS Monitoring box manufactured, and asked if he could trial it out here.
"I said, go right ahead and it has worked. You can't fault it - in four years, it hasn't tripped out once."
MORE READING:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.