Managing animal diseases and participating in the carbon market were two of the issues AgForce's north west regional manager Vol Norris fielded when he attended the Richmond Field Days, together with his north east compatriot Katie Malouf.
The rural lobby group's AgCarE initiative, an accounting program that taps into the frustration of members at not being able to access carbon markets, such as the federal government's Emissions Reductions Fund, thanks to the cost and complexity, was given a good airing.
It identifies low cost, medium risk options for carbon abatement, drought mitigation, and improved biodiversity.
Mr Norris said the assessment that tells landholders the condition of their natural capital assets, and how they stand in terms of saleable environmental offsets, was of particular interest.
"Ag has been targeted as part of the problem but we knew they were part of the solution," he said.
"There's been over 70 trial assessments, and the majority are already carbon neutral.
"AgForce isn't a broker; it's our role to give people the knowledge and power to negotiate."
He said in the north west people were cautious, thanks to the many brokers who had been trying to sign them up.
"They didn't know if it was a lemon or a good deal," he said.
The other big issue was the possibility of animal disease incursions, and Mr Norris said the Cloncurry stock inspector position, just filled, had been concerning many.
He said the big pastoral companies often had staff ringing for a year that were interested in further training in something like this.
"They could keep them, if they could get biosecurity training," he said.
"They could keep them on if they could get half their wage funded by DAF, and half by the company.
"They'd jump at the chance - it's definitely on the table."
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.