AgForce talks carbon, biosecurity at Richmond Field Days

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 20 2023 - 4:00pm
AgForce north east regional manager Katie Malouf and north west regional manager Vol Norris at their stand at the field days. Picture: Sally Gall
Managing animal diseases and participating in the carbon market were two of the issues AgForce's north west regional manager Vol Norris fielded when he attended the Richmond Field Days, together with his north east compatriot Katie Malouf.

