North Queensland Register

NBN starts work on Julia Creek FTTP fast internet project

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NBN representatives Kylie Lindsay and Karen Shipp spent time at the ICPA conference while they were in Julia Creek recently. Picture: Sally Gall
NBN representatives Kylie Lindsay and Karen Shipp spent time at the ICPA conference while they were in Julia Creek recently. Picture: Sally Gall

The $5.2m project that will see around 250 customers at Julia Creek move from an nbn Sky Muster satellite service to the much faster Fibre to the Premises is getting underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.