North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

A TR4 resistant banana could be a safety net for the banana industry

PB
By Phil Brandel
June 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jean-Yves Paul (left), and Professor James Dale (right), with a bunch of QCAV-4 bananas. Supplied: QUT.
Dr Jean-Yves Paul (left), and Professor James Dale (right), with a bunch of QCAV-4 bananas. Supplied: QUT.

It's been 20 years in the making but a genetically modified banana that is resistant to Panama TR4 has been submitted for approval to the federal regulators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.