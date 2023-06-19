Despite unprecedented flooding in March and the likelihood of not being able to run, the 10th annual Yelvertoft Campdraft and Rodeo was held on the weekend.
So popular was it this year that the committee was forced to start a day earlier then advertised to handle the overwhelming nominations, commencing at midday on Thursday.
Located 90 km between Mt Isa and Camooweal off the Barkly Highway, nominations were well supported by local north Queensland competitors and as far away as Victoria and New South Wales.
Muttaburra lady Jaye Hall enjoyed a stellar weekend, notching up a double when she claimed the Dit Ag Tech & Ariat Open Campdraft riding Cleverio with a combined score of 262 points and also placing sixth with Sayplay, with her husband Ben in second place on Cosmo, and daughter Madison in fourth place.
Mrs Hall also secured the blue ribbon in the Western Truck Group Ladies Shoot out on Halls Eltorrio after running off Riley Curr and Coolreagh Taldora.
Madison Hall was awarded the Austral Resource Under 21 highest open score receiving an engle fridge.
Will Durkin riding Durkins Jewel was victorious in the North Line Copper Restricted Open, with Jaye Hall (Sayplay) and Phillip McCormack (Versace) both sharing second place.
The Mt Isa Pets & Produce Maiden for Maiden was hotly contested being forced into a runoff and taken out by Taroom lady Toni Lamb when she combined with Just Cruzin owned by Jaiden Hill to score 264 points holding a single point lead over Bryce Rackemann and Holly after the decider.
The Curley Transport Novice A was won by Coomba (NSW) competitor, Scott Bandy riding Bandys Peaches who travelled approximately 2500 km to participate with 179 points, holding a narrow one point lead ahead of Marcus Curr and Overcast.
Lloyd Hick and Stoneridge Archie were victorious in the Mitceh Novice B in another tightly contested event, holding a single point lead over Peter Raleigh (Valeravale Mr Jones) and Will Durkin (Amac Duckman).
Lachlan Hewitt riding Proof was successful in the Woodham Petroleum Juvenile after being forced into a runoff with Harry Hogg after both competitors scored 83 points in the first round.
Mr Hewitt notched up a score of 80 points in the decider, claiming the blue ribbon.
The Country Trucker Caps / Sharon Hall Memorial Junior was won by Edward Smith riding Memphis scoring 90 points, whilst Jake Iraci combined with Roana Jane to win the CD Contracting Mini competition.
Cattle were kindly donated by the host, Yelvertoft Station owned by Marcus and Shelley Curr and family, James Lord from May Downs and Paraway Pastoral.
Meanwhile, the Gold City Campdraft was held at Charters Towers on the weekend and for the second consecutive year, local leading lady rider Jess Hoffmann notched up a treble of victories.
This year, Mrs Hoffmann won the restricted open with Lady Antebellum, the open on Kitty and the ladies on Amrosi.
Campdrafts coming up this weekend include Powlathanga, Gregory and Mt Coolon.
