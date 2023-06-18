Some of the best cattle in the north west were showcased at Cloncurry Show on the weekend, with Buckingham Downs taking out champion pen.
The cattle section of Cloncurry Show saw a strong presentation with all 60 pens filled on the day.
Cattle judge was Gatton producer Scott Dunlop who said he was very pleased with the cattle presented and it was a "true credit to exhibitors".
"The condition of the cattle today was excellent and not just the season quality but the time and effort put into their cattle and trying to breed better cattle," Mr Dunlop said.
Cattle were judged on the Friday with winners presented at the Cattlemen's Dinner on Friday evening at the Cloncurry Precinct.
Pen of three bullocks was won by the McConachy Family, followed by Bendigo Park and Cubbaroo.
Pen of three local trade steers was won by Bendigo Park followed by Melinda Downs in second.
A pen of three export cows was won by Buckingham Downs followed by Wynberg in second and third.
A pen of three local trade heifers was won by Wynberg, followed by Buckingham Downs and Gipsy Plains.
Pen of three yearlings Cubbaroo claimed first and second place, followed by Buckingham Downs in third.
A pen of three bulls in first and second place was Hall Brahmans, followed by Cubbaroo in third.
Champion pen of the show was presented to the cows from Buckingham Downs.
Cattle chief steward Andrew Hacon said the yarding across the cattle section was incredible.
"Cattle were in great condition, we've had an amazing season in the north west and the cattle presented this weekend are a strong representation of that," Mr Hacon said.
"Most of the yarding were presented from the Cloncurry Shire with a few from McKinlay Shire also.
"Entrants filled all 60 pens, which was well supported like most years and we appreciate that.
"What set the winners apart across the sections was stock that was very well-presented and evenly finished."
Mr Hacon said junior judging and parading took place on the Saturday for the first time since 2019.
"We wanted to bring this back to promote the cattle section, there had been interest to bring it back every year but COVID-19 shut that down," he said.
"We have ideas of expansion and there is more we could do and would like to implement in the coming years."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
