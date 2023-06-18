North Queensland Register
Buckingham Downs presented with Champion Pen at Cloncurry Cattlemen's Dinner

By Samantha Campbell
Updated June 19 2023 - 8:04am, first published 7:50am
Some of the best cattle in the north west were showcased at Cloncurry Show on the weekend, with Buckingham Downs taking out champion pen.

