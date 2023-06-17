Cloncurry Show off to cracking start with Cattlemen's Dinner

It was Cloncurry's annual night of nights on Friday as the Cattlemen's Dinner brought together producers and townies alike.
About 200 people enjoyed the evening in the Cloncurry Community Precinct to commence the show weekend.
The night included entertainment by Red Tie, accompanied by a three course canape menu featuring Stanbroke Pastoral beef and a presentation of the cattle section winners.
Cloncurry and District Show president Al McDonald welcomed everyone to the night and said it was great to have the dinner and show back after a few years break with COVID-19.
Beef producers from around the Cloncurry and McKinlay shires attended the event to recognise some of the best cattle in the North West.
The Cloncurry Show cattle section was judged on Friday before winners were announced on Friday evening.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.