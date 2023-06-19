CHARTERS Towers property Basalt presents as a substantial irrigated farming opportunity located on the Burdekin River, downstream from the proposed Big Rocks Weir.
Offered by Rob and Viv Titley through Slaney and Co, about 90 hectares (225 acres) of the 566ha (1398 acre) property is currently able to be irrigated.
There is also a further 69ha (170 acres) that has previously been irrigated.
Featuring a 5km frontage to Queensland's famed Burdekin River, Basalt comprises of a mix of well drained black and red basalt soils and alluvial Burdekin River frontage country.
There is a volumetric limit of up to 2400 megalitre of irrigation water a year, which is tradeable in the Upper Burdekin Water Management Area. There is currently no fee for water use.
At present Basalt is used to produce Rhodes grass hay. However, the property is also well suited to leucaena, grain, forage, pulses and horticulture.
The rolling term lease situated 5km off the Lynd Highway is also estimated to run up to 100 mixed cattle.
Pastures on the basalt soils include buffel, spear and Indian couch grasses and various stylos, with buffel and green panic pastures on the alluvial soils.
Improvements include a 40x25m machinery shed/workshop, 27x35m hay shed, and cattle yards equipped with a crush, scales and branding facilities. There is also a two bedroom cottage and a still-to-be-renovated relocated house.
Marketing agent Henry Slaney, Slaney & Co, said being located 25km north of Charters Towers, Basalt would suit a range of buyers including farmers, cattle producers, professionals, and lifestyle retirees.
"There are very few irrigation farms of commercial scale in the Upper Burdekin/Charters Towers area making Basalt a very attractive opportunity," Mr Slaney said.
Basalt is being offered with plant and machinery as well as cattle.
Basalt will be auctioned by Slaney & Co in Charters Towers on July 11.
Contact Henry Slaney, 0429 872 985, and Tom Slaney, 0439 462 080, Slaney & Co, Charters Towers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.