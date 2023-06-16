North Queensland Register

Far North's high altitude coffee lands on international stage

By Lea Coghlan
June 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Lucy Stocker, Crater Mountain Coffee. Photo by Lea Coghlan
Lucy Stocker, Crater Mountain Coffee. Photo by Lea Coghlan

Australia's highest altitude coffee producer is kicking goals internationally on the way towards establishing a southern Tablelands hub for the boutique product.

