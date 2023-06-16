Australia's highest altitude coffee producer is kicking goals internationally on the way towards establishing a southern Tablelands hub for the boutique product.
Mining engineers Lucy Stocker and James Masterman have transformed the 141 hectare farm, set in the clouds of Upper Barron on the Atherton Tablelands, into a coffee plantation, with an initial planting of 2000 coffee trees six years ago.
When time came to return to the eastern seaboard with their two sons, after two decades in Western Australia, the couple searched for a niche agricultural commodity, having watched the emergence - and popularity - of boutique food industries.
"I knew I could never get into commodity coffee because I didn't have the capital behind me but I could do something along the lines of specialty coffee," Ms Stocker said.
At 800m above sea level, the Crater Mountain Coffee plantation is reminiscent of the environments where some of the best coffee is produced in the world.
"I knew that this farm would be really good because of the high altitude," said Ms Stocker, who has taken on the role as coffee farmer, processor and roaster.
"We have lots of cloud cover, cool days and cool nights which slows down the bean ripening and gives you complex coffee flavours."
Ninety per cent of Crater Mountain Coffee is sold online direct to consumers.
The growth has been measured, yet exponential, with this year's harvest off the 35,000 trees set to be the biggest by far.
"We've been able to work on our processes on a small level and refine to match our yields," said Ms Stocker, who grew up on a beef cattle and avocado farm at Malanda.
"Every year we are trying to scale up to find more efficient ways to make the same quality. We have matched sales to demand each year but the demand is going up."
Crater Mountain Coffee's point of difference is controlled fermentation. The coffee beans are fermented in different yeasts to change the flavour profile of the coffee seed.
But it's a collaboration with one of Australia's most highly regarded specialty roasters, Ona Coffee, that has catapulted Crater Mountain Coffee onto the world stage.
The southern Tableland product, roasted by Ona Coffee, was used at the World Barista Championships last year, the World Coffee in Good Spirits Championship in Milan last year and the more recently, France's barista championships.
Crater Mountain Coffee is also collaborating with yeast manufacturers from Denmark to test new fermentation techniques.
While terrain may limit any significant growth of the current plantation, Ms Stocker has a vision to establish a southern Tablelands hub for the production of unique, high altitude Australian coffee.
"The biggest barrier to entry into coffee is the infrastructure for harvesting and processing," Ms Stocker said.
"Finally, I have that infrastructure. Ultimately I would like to be processing 100,000 trees in this region."
